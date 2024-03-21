March 21, 2024 06:59 pm | Updated 06:59 pm IST - Bengaluru

A 33-year-old private firm employee filed a complaint with the Parappana Agrahara police accusing his female colleague of harassment and criminal intimidation after he refused her proposal for marriage.

The complainant Pawan Upadhyaya works at a private firm in Veerasandra and a female colleague repprtedly proposed marriage to him. Pawan turned down the proposal stating that he is not interested and advised her to marry a boy of her parents choice. This was some years ago, the complainant claimed. Pawan was transferred to Mangaluru and recently returned to the city.

The complainant alleged that getting to know that he was engaged, his colleague called his parents, parents of his fiance, abusing and threatening them that she would end her life and blame Pawan in her death note. Pawan tried to file a complaint but after police refused he approached the court and filed a private complaint and got direction to register an FIR.

ADVERTISEMENT

Based on the court directions, the police on Tuesday registered an FIR against the accused charging her under section 389 (Putting a person in fear of accusation of an offence punishable with death), 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code, and also under various section of the Information Technology Act, 2000.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.