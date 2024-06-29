GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Private firm employee booked for road rage

Published - June 29, 2024 10:48 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Hebbal traffic police on Saturday arrested a 39-year-old private firm employee who was driving his car in reverse gear on the Hebbal flyover on Wednesday morning and misbehaved with other motorists.

The accused, identified as Udayan, a resident of Ejipura, was charged with rash and negligent driving, driving without valid documents, and violating section 283 ( danger or obstruction in a public way or line of navigation) of the Indian Penal Code.

According to the police, Udayan, working in a sports shop, was returning home and took the wrong route on Wednesday morning. He was trying to come down the flyover by reversing the car, causing inconvenience to other motorists.

The accused abused and misbehaved with passers-by when questioned about his behaviour. One of the motorcycle riders recorded his behaviour and put it on the city police social media account, seeking action.

The video went viral on social media, prompting Hebbal traffic police to register a suo motu case, track down the accused, and seize his car.

