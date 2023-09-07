Private firm employee booked for creating ruckus on CRPF campus

September 07, 2023 12:10 am | Updated 12:10 am IST - Bengaluru

The Yelahanka new town police on Saturday booked a private firm employee for allegedly creating a ruckus on the restricted CRPF campus on Doddaballapura Main Road and threatening and abusing the security personnel accusing them of disrespecting the national flag.

According to the police, the accused identified as Ajay C.B. drove to the campus after forcing through the main gate and started hurling abuses at the security personnel for not taking down the national flag at night.

Mahadevagowda, a security personnel who was on duty, tried to reason with him that the national flag is hoisted permanently in accordance with the special provision, but Ajay was in no mood to listen. He hurled abuses at the security personnel calling them anti-nationals and rammed his car into the main gate demanding that the higher officials should come to the spot.

When Assistant Commandant Vikas Kiran reached the spot hearing the commotion, the accused allegedly hurled abuses at him.

Taking strong objection, the officials called the control room and reported the incident. The police reached the spot and brought him to the station where the CRPF personnel filed a case of criminal intimidation and trespass against him. Ajay also filed a counter complaint with the police alleging that the Defence personnel have disrespected the national flag.

Inquiries revealed that Ajay, a resident of R.T. Nagar, had visited the area to meet his friends and upon returning, he noticed the flag hoisted around 10.30 p.m. He claimed that he had seen the flag hoisted day and night and the Defence personnel have disrespected the national tricolor.

However, the Defence personnel submitted a documentary evidence and gave it in writing that the tricolor can be hoisted round the clock at government structures permanently under special provisions.

The police have gathered CCTV footage to probe the matter for further action.

