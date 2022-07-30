Private firm employee arrested for riding bike with fake plate

July 30, 2022 20:57 IST

The Rajajinagar police on Friday arrested a man for riding his bike with fake number plates to hoodwink the traffic police to evade paying pending traffic fines.

Marigowda, 31, was caught by Head Constable Syed Nawaz, while he was riding his two-wheeler on Koolinagar bridge on Friday morning. Verification of documents found that the original number plate of his bike is KA05 JS 7536 but the accused had altered the last number of the back plate to KA05 JS 7538 to evade paying fine. The vehicle had a pending fine of ₹29,000. The police seized the vehicle and booked a case against him. The Nandini Layout police and remanded him to judicial custody till August 12.

Advertisement

Advertisement

This is the fifth case registered by West Division Traffic regarding fake number plates. The accused in the cases have been arrested and their vehicles seized. Among the five cases reported here, the V.V. Puram and Banashankari police caught a biker during a minor accident and checking the documents to find fake number plates. In the remaining three cases reported in Rajajinagar, Vijaynagar and K.S. Layout, the police caught the bikers with fake plates during random checks.