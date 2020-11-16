Private firm employee arrested for growing marijuana at home

Bengaluru

16 November 2020 21:11 IST

The Sampigehalli police, on Sunday, arrested a 40-year-old private firm employee who was allegedly growing marijuana at home and selling it to his clients to make extra money.

The accused has been identified as Paresh Dilip Bhat, resident of an apartment in Arkavathy Layout and working as a customer care executive in a private firm in HRBR Layout.

Advertising

Advertising

According to the police, the accused is a native of Mumbai and had been staying in the city for three years. He was growing marijuana in pots in the balcony and selling it after harvesting it, the police said.

The police have recovered 240 gm of marijuana. The accused confessed that he was peddling drugs to earn extra income.

He has been booked under the NDPS Act and remanded to judicial custody.