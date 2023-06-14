Private firm employee alleging caste atrocity ends life, manager arrested

June 14, 2023 07:38 pm | Updated 07:38 pm IST - Bengaluru

A private firm employee has ended his life after lodging a complaint against his reporting manager and two colleagues under the Scheduled Castes (SC) and Scheduled Tribes (ST) (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989. While one of the three accused has been arrested, two others are still at large.

The victim, Vivek Raj, who graduated with a bachelor of design course from NIFT, was working as Manager in Lifestyle International Private L.t.d., situated in Yamaluru, and living in a flat in Whitefield.

Vivek alleged that his reporting manager Malathy, and colleagues Kumar Suraj and Nitish Kumar used to harass him, and even abuse him as he belonged to the SC community. The accused would also reject his feedback report. Vivek escalated this to his senior managers, and even HR, but allegedly no action was taken.

ADVERTISEMENT

He was reportedly depressed and even consulted the doctor. However, the harassment allegedly continued, following which on June 3, Vivek, allegedly unable to bear harassment, filed a complaint with the Marathahalli police, and returned to his flat and ended his life. He even recorded a video citing the reason for his extreme step and uploaded it on social media minutes before he ended his life.

Based on the complaint filed by Rajkumar, father of the deceased, the Whitefield police have registered a case of abetment to suicide against Nitish Kumar, his reporting manager Malathy S.B., and Kumar Suraj. While Nitish Kumar has been arrested , the other two accused are on the run.

(Those in distress or those having suicidal tendencies can call Arogya Sahaya Vani, on the toll-free phone number 104 for help)

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.