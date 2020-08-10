Private COVID-19 hospital, care centre opened in Kalaburagi

KALABURAGI

Considering the increasing number of positive cases and deaths of COVID-19 in Kalaburagi putting the public healthcare sector under great stress, a private hospital in the city has established a dedicated COVID-19 hospital and a care centre.

United Hospital, leading accident trauma and critical care centre in the region, has established the dedicated COVID-19 hospital at Hazel Tree Hospital in Gachhinmani Tower located opposite Big Bazaar off Darga Road to serve moderate-severe cases and the United COVID-19 Care Centre at Grand Hotel located opposite to S.M. Pundit Rangamandir, to offer healthcare services to asymptomatic and mildly symptomatic COVID-19 persons.

Available facilities

In a release, Dr. Vikram Siddareddy, the Chairman and the Managing Director of the hospital, said that the COVID-19 hospital was equipped with 24x7 ICU facility and High Dependency Unit and a General Ward.

“The COVID-19 hospital will have a team of intensivists and physicians along with the dedicated duty doctors and trained nursing staff to take care of the COVID-19 patients. The beds have High Flow Nasal Cannula (HFNC) Oxygen assisted Non-Invasive Ventilators. The COVID-19 Care Centre, which is for asymptomatic and mildly symptomatic patients works round the clock and manned by trained nursing staff assisted by the duty doctors. Every room is provided with a stand-by oxygen cylinder and Repeated RT PCR testing would be done to ensure the recovery of the patient before discharge,” he said.

Main campus

Mr. Siddareddy added that the main campus of United Hospital would remain as “a non-COVID-19 hospital to safeguard the lives of non-COVID-19 patients and frontline health workers.”