Private college students in Hubballi complain about derogatory morphed posts on social media

August 04, 2023 09:29 pm | Updated 09:29 pm IST - HUBBALLI

In the wake of complaints by some girl students of a private college in Hubballi about derogatory and morphed posts about them on posted on Instagram, the Hubballi Dharwad Police have begun investigation into the case.

Speaking to presspersons, Hubballi Dharwad Police Commissioner R. Santosh Babu has said that they had called some students who were suspected to be involved in hacking the social media accounts and posting derogatory obscene posts, for questioning. He said the girl students had filed the complaint on Friday.

“All those against whom the girl students had expressed suspicion are being questioned. We may question even more people as the investigation proceeds,” he said.

The Police Commissioner said that as the incident reportedly happened three months ago, they had also sought information from the college management on what action they had taken and why they had not reported the matter to the police. Based on the information, further action would be taken, he said.

He said on preliminary investigations, it had been found that all the morphed photographs posted on social media were actually taken from the Instagram posts of the girl students and then posted after morphing them with obscene content. As the complainants had mentioned that the person responsible actually had information on the developments in the college, they suspected the involvement of other students in the college. Other angles were also being investigated, he said.