Private city buses to ply from July 1 in Mangaluru, Udupi

MANGALURU

26 June 2021 18:19 IST

Operators to collect enhanced fares of 25% to make up loss from social distancing, diesel price hike

Private city buses, the lifeline of the twin districts, will resume services in a scaled manner from July 1 and charge 25% enhanced fare to make up for social distancing norms and increased diesel price.

In a meeting called by Udupi Deputy Commissioner G. Jagadeesha on Friday, the operators led by Udupi Private City Bus Owners Association President Kuyilady Suresh Nayak, agreed to resume services provided they were allowed to charge 25% more. The operators said the fares may be reduced once the normalcy in occupancy was restored and diesel price comes down.

Mr. Nayak said initially, the operators would start services with 25 buses out of the total 80 buses and increase the numbers as the demand increased. The Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) has already commence operation of its city buses on select routes in Udupi. The buses had remained off roads for nearly two months following COVID-19 lockdown by the State government.

Mangaluru

Office bearers of DK Private Bus Owners Association, the umbrella organisation of private city buses in Mangaluru, will meet the Deputy Commissioner on Monday and indicate their willingness to resume services with 25% increase in fares.

Association President Dilraj Alva told The Hindu the fare hike was necessary in the face of increased diesel prices and the mandate to follow social distancing norms. The latest government notification on fare revision for private stage carriages provides for automatic fare revision commensurate with diesel price fluctuation. The operators would roll back the fares if there was any decrease in diesel prices.

Services would commence from July 1 in Mangaluru in a graded manner, Mr. Alva said.