Private buses, auto, taxis unions withdraw strike call on July 27 after meeting minister

July 24, 2023 09:42 pm | Updated 09:43 pm IST - Bengaluru

Bengaluru

The private transport unions and federations on Monday withdrew the call for a strike on July 27 after meeting Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy.

Earlier, opposing the Shakti scheme, which offers free rides for women in non-premium bus services of the road transport corporations (RTCs), 23 private transport unions and federations had decided to call for a Bengaluru bandh, where no autorickshaws, taxis, and private buses will ply for 24 hours.

The minister in the meeting has promised the unions that he will arrange a meeting with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah by August 10, to address their demands on road tax and impact of the Shakti scheme.

While autorickshaws and taxi drivers have demanded compensation, private bus owners have demanded that the government implement the Shakti scheme even in private buses and reimburse them for tickets issued to women. Auto drivers and owners’ unions are demanding a ban on illegal bike taxis across the city. They also want to ban aggregators who charge more than 5% commission of the total fare.

Mr. Reddy said, “I have conducted meetings with both unions and our transport department officials and have managed to convince the unions to withdraw the strike. All the issues being faced by them will be noted and will be discussed with the Chief Minister soon.” Meanwhile, the minister has also called another round of meetings with the unions on July 31.

The union claims that the government has neglected the private transport sector for a long time and the implementation of the Shakti scheme is another step in the same direction. Radhakrishna Holla, president of the Karnataka State Travel Operators’ Association, said, “The private sector provides employment to around 20 lakh people. A total of ₹2,000 crore is paid in taxes every year. But with the implementation of the Shakti scheme, the government has abandoned the self-employed lower middle-class people like auto and taxi drivers. Many of them are not able to support their families or pay vehicle and house rent.”