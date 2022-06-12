Private bus ploughs into house, none injured

The private bus that rammed into the gate and compound wall of a house in Peenya in Bengaluru on Sunday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Residents of the pipeline road near Ayyappa temple in Jalahalli were rudely woken up by a private bus when it crashed into the gate of one of the residential houses in the wee hours of Sunday.

The bus is attached to a private company and the driver was taking it from the office to the parking space when the incident occurred. The driver lost control and ploughed into the gate of the house. The impact and sound woke the residents up and caused them to rush out. Sensing trouble, the driver abandoned the vehicle and escaped. The traffic police said the driver had been driving rashly.

Luckily, no one was injured as the bus was empty and no people were on the street. However, the front portion of the bus and the gate and compound wall saw damage. The Peenya traffic police rushed to the spot and seized the bus and are looking for the driver.

“We suspect that the driver was under the influence of alcohol and this led to the accident. However, efforts are on to track down the driver,” a police officer said.