Private bus owners urged to get permits released, resume operations in Udupi

MANGALURU

19 September 2021 13:30 IST

Udupi RTO holds Janaspandana programme where public complain of limited bus services

Udupi Regional Transport Officer G.P. Gangadhar has urged private stage carriage owners, who had surrendered their permits owing to COVID-19, to get the permits released at the earliest as the life was returning to normal following decrease in the number of positive cases.

As many as 573 permits of private stage carriage buses were surrendered to the Udupi RTO in the last year. Only a few were got released by owners, Mr. Gangadhar said in a recent Janaspandana programme held in his office.

Instances of buses being operated without getting their permits released were being reported. In such cases, heavy penalty would be levied on owners, who also have to pay required road tax, he added.

Responding to complaints from the general public that not all buses were plying on roads thereby causing inconvenience to regular travellers, including students, Mr. Gangadhar said private bus owners as well as Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) have been told to resume services at the earliest.

The problem should get resolved soon, he hoped.

Many urged the transport department to ensure that bus operators resume their services to the fullest extent.

Speaking about vehicle insurance, United India Insurance Company’s Senior Divisional Manager L.N. Muralidhara said four public sector general insurance companies and over 30 private general insurance companies were functional at present. “There were instances of private insurance companies reselling vehicles that were taken by policy-holders on ‘total loss’ basis due to accidents”.

“One should be careful in this regard,” he said.

If the repair cost exceeds 75% of the declared value of the vehicle, companies go for ‘total loss’ and pay the owner the declared value. In many instances, these vehicles were refurbished and sold again. Therefore, owners should first surrender registration certificates of total loss vehicles to the respective RTO, Mr. Gangadhar suggested.

Mahaveera Motor Driving School Principal Nemiraj Ariga said despite paying/ renewing the vehicle insurance on time, it takes time to get reflected in the “Vahan” software of the transport department.

“Owners find it difficult to get their claims if accidents happen during this interval,” he said.

Mr. Muralidhara however said the payment gets updated in two days and any dispute may be submitted to the IRDAI, Hyderabad.