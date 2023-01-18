Private bus driver arrested for killing colleague over parking row

January 18, 2023 09:39 pm | Updated 09:39 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Kamakshipalya police have arrested a 48-year-old private bus driver for allegedly stamping another private bus driver to death over a parking row and later dumping his body in a storm water drain to make it look like an accidental death.

However, the accused Venkatesh made the mistake of covering the body with an old cotton bed he got from a garbage dump and placed a stone slab to conceal the body.

While the Kamakshipalya police recovered the body of Venkataswamy, 52, and registered an unnatural death case based on a post-mortem report which was not clear on the cause of death, Inspector Lohith B.N., who visited the scene of crime, suspected something amiss and began investigations.

The police, with the help of social media and missing complaints registry, ascertained the identity of the deceased and summoned his wife and son to record the statement. Initially, the wife, who was the complainant, misguided the police with false information. However, the police began to analyse technical details and gathered over 150 CCTV footages to check the movements of Venkataswamy minutes before he died.

While verifying a CCTV clip, the police came across a bus passing by and tracked it down before zeroing in on Venkatesh from Kodigehalli. A detailed probe led him to confess that he had frequent fights with Venkataswamy over parking.

Venkataswamy used to park his bus at the place designated to Venkatesh. Despite several warnings, Venkataswamy refused to listen. Venkatesh, on the night of January 12, confronted Venkataswamy and got into the bus and started to hit him. He soon overpowered Venkataswamy, who was drunk, and pulled him down and stamped him on his chest and neck and killed him, the police said.

He later carried the body in the bus for around 3 km to an isolated place in Sunkadakatte and dumped his body and returned. He parked the bus in the same place and went to sleep in it.

The police have charged him under murder. West Division DCP Lakshman Nimbargi appreciated Mr. Lohith and his team for cracking the case.