Private bus catches fire, eight injured

Eight passengers, including a woman, sustained injuries after a private bus by which they were travelling caught fire near Urukere on the outskirts of Tumakuru early on Saturday.

According to the police, the private bus travelling from Vijayapura to Bengaluru with 30 passengers caught fire around 4 a.m.

Neelamma Hiremath, 24, from Savadatti village of Vijayapura district, was the first passenger to notice the fire in the bus. She raised the alarm and the driver stopped the vehicle. He and the conductor allegedly ran away leaving the passengers inside. Though the passengers began to panic, some had the presence of mind to break the glass windows, and jump to safety. However, eight passengers, including a woman were injured while on their way out. Ms. Neelamma suffered 40 degree burns and was shifted to Victoria Hospital in Bengaluru. The injured are Dileep (35), Nagarabhavi of Bengaluru, Prasad(31) of Hunasegere, Yadagir district,Shabbir(27), Thalikote, Vijayapura district, Mehboob Pasha(25) of Thaikote in Vijayapura district, Toufiq(23) of Thalikote in Vijayapura district, Ayub(21) of Koralagere in Kalburgi district and Naithik Talwar(24) of Sudhamanagar in Bengaluru.

Passenger Prasad said, “I heard the woman screaming and within a few seconds, my bed caught fire. I broke the glass window and jumped out of the bus.” He has a fracture on his right leg.

Superintendent of Police Vamsi Krishna told The Hindu, “The fire may have been caused due to a short circuit.” He said a case has been registered against the owner of the bus, the driver, and the conductor. Both the driver and conductor of the bus are absconding.