Privacy violations, gender disparities, and inclusivity gaps plague Bengaluru’s public toilets, finds study

Bengaluru’s public toilet infrastructure faces significant challenges, including privacy violations, gender-based disparities in access and pricing, and a lack of inclusivity, a recent study has revealed.

Research conducted by R.V. University’s Centre for Disability Justice and Inclusion (CDJI) and Centre for Gender Studies (CGS) sheds light on the alarming state of public sanitation facilities across the city.

One of the key findings from the report highlights concerns around privacy for women, as some male toilets are visible from the female sections, compromising safety and comfort for women, contributing to an environment where public spaces remain challenging for them to navigate.

Moreover, gender disparity in pricing is another critical issue. Women often pay double the amount that men do which is ₹10 compared to ₹5 to use public toilets. Despite paying more, they still face inadequate access to clean and safe facilities, with the unavailability of sanitary products further marginalizing women, stated the report.

Other minorities affected

The study also underscores the lack of provisions for transgender individuals, with only two out of 65 surveyed toilets having facilities that cater to their needs. Additionally, out of 65 toilets, only 14 provided stalls for persons with disabilities, and several of these were either locked or inaccessible. In a particularly concerning example, a disability-specific stall at the Shivajinagar Bus Stand was being used as a storeroom, the study said.

“Family-friendly amenities are also sorely lacking. Only one toilet had a baby-changing station, and this was exclusively in the women’s section, ignoring the needs of fathers and other caregivers,” it added.

