GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Privacy violations, gender disparities, and inclusivity gaps plague Bengaluru’s public toilets, finds study

Research conducted by R.V. University’s Centre for Disability Justice and Inclusion (CDJI) and Centre for Gender Studies (CGS) sheds light on the alarming state of public sanitation facilities across the city

Published - October 04, 2024 12:04 am IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
Women often pay double the amount that men do which is ₹10 compared to ₹5 to use public toilets.

Women often pay double the amount that men do which is ₹10 compared to ₹5 to use public toilets. | Photo Credit: File Photo

:

Bengaluru’s public toilet infrastructure faces significant challenges, including privacy violations, gender-based disparities in access and pricing, and a lack of inclusivity, a recent study has revealed.

Research conducted by R.V. University’s Centre for Disability Justice and Inclusion (CDJI) and Centre for Gender Studies (CGS) sheds light on the alarming state of public sanitation facilities across the city.

One of the key findings from the report highlights concerns around privacy for women, as some male toilets are visible from the female sections, compromising safety and comfort for women, contributing to an environment where public spaces remain challenging for them to navigate.

Moreover, gender disparity in pricing is another critical issue. Women often pay double the amount that men do which is ₹10 compared to ₹5 to use public toilets. Despite paying more, they still face inadequate access to clean and safe facilities, with the unavailability of sanitary products further marginalizing women, stated the report.

Other minorities affected

The study also underscores the lack of provisions for transgender individuals, with only two out of 65 surveyed toilets having facilities that cater to their needs. Additionally, out of 65 toilets, only 14 provided stalls for persons with disabilities, and several of these were either locked or inaccessible. In a particularly concerning example, a disability-specific stall at the Shivajinagar Bus Stand was being used as a storeroom, the study said.

“Family-friendly amenities are also sorely lacking. Only one toilet had a baby-changing station, and this was exclusively in the women’s section, ignoring the needs of fathers and other caregivers,” it added.

Published - October 04, 2024 12:04 am IST

Related Topics

Karnataka / Bangalore / health / health and hygiene / safety of citizens / gender / social issue / discrimination / transgender / parent and child

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.