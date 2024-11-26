Prisoner’s sister accuses jail official, driver of seeking bribe for providing quality food

Accusing the Chief Superintendent of Kalaburagi Central Prison and the prison vehicle driver of demanding bribe, an inmate’s sister has sent a complaint against jail officials with Chief Justice of India, the Home Department and to the Chief Minister’s Secretary through email, photocopies of which are circulating on social media.

The prisoner’s sister, Aneesa Begum, has registered a complaint against Jail Superintendent R. Anita and driver Shreekant through the email account which is in the name of Noor Jahan Shaikh.

In an audio clip, a man claiming to be inmate Mustafa can be heard complaining about jail officials to his sister Aneesa Begum.

In the audio clip, he says that the jail officials are physically torturing him and demanding money for requesting quality food.

He further states that the Jail Chief Superintendent sought ₹25,000 and threatened to transfer him to another jail if he fails to pay the amount.

In the complaint, she mentions that ₹10,000 was transferred to the Jail Chief Superintendent’s account and ₹2,000 to the driver’s account through UPI. Screenshots of the transaction are also being circulated on social media.

Charge denied

Meanwhile, Ms. Anita, speaking to media persons, said that the inmates are adopting blackmail tactics as the staff are taking stringent measures inside the jail.

“The inmate and his family members are making false allegations of bribery against me and the driver only to blackmail us. An officer has already lodged a complaint with the Cyber Economic and Narcotics Police Station in this regard,” the officer added.