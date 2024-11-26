 />

November 26, 2024e-Paper

Prisoner’s sister accuses jail official, driver of seeking bribe for providing quality food

Complaint against jail official lodged with Chief Justice of India, Home Department and Chief Minister’s secretary through email; officer denies charge

Published - November 26, 2024 09:23 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau

Accusing the Chief Superintendent of Kalaburagi Central Prison and the prison vehicle driver of demanding bribe, an inmate’s sister has sent a complaint against jail officials with Chief Justice of India, the Home Department and to the Chief Minister’s Secretary through email, photocopies of which are circulating on social media.

The prisoner’s sister, Aneesa Begum, has registered a complaint against Jail Superintendent R. Anita and driver Shreekant through the email account which is in the name of Noor Jahan Shaikh.

In an audio clip, a man claiming to be inmate Mustafa can be heard complaining about jail officials to his sister Aneesa Begum.

In the audio clip, he says that the jail officials are physically torturing him and demanding money for requesting quality food.

He further states that the Jail Chief Superintendent sought ₹25,000 and threatened to transfer him to another jail if he fails to pay the amount.

In the complaint, she mentions that ₹10,000 was transferred to the Jail Chief Superintendent’s account and ₹2,000 to the driver’s account through UPI. Screenshots of the transaction are also being circulated on social media.

Charge denied

Meanwhile, Ms. Anita, speaking to media persons, said that the inmates are adopting blackmail tactics as the staff are taking stringent measures inside the jail.

“The inmate and his family members are making false allegations of bribery against me and the driver only to blackmail us. An officer has already lodged a complaint with the Cyber Economic and Narcotics Police Station in this regard,” the officer added.

Published - November 26, 2024 09:23 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.