Prisoners avail parole, disappear

Belagavi

27 August 2021 14:05 IST

Prison officials register complaint with Belagavi police

Hindalga prison officials have complained to the Belagavi police that two prisoners failed to come back to jail after the end of their parole (conditional release for a limited period).

Ramesh Venkataramanappa Kuri and Eshwar Mallappa Waggar, who had availed parole of 90 days, failed to return to the jail at the end of the period.

The parole of Ramesh Kuri, a resident of Halihatti in Tumakuru district, ended on August 16. Ayaz Sheikh of Belagavi had pledged surety for him.

The parole of Eshwar Waggar, who hails from Chikkanindi in Belagavi district, ended on August 14. Siddappa Siddannanavar had pledged surety for him.

Prison Assistant Superintendent S.M. Kalekhan registered a complaint at Belagavi Rural police station, seeking their help in tracing the duo.

Police have issued a description of the two prisoners and sought information about their whereabouts from the general public.