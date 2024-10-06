ADVERTISEMENT

Prisoner seriously injured in attack at Hindalga Jail

Published - October 06, 2024 07:00 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

Some inmates of the Hindalga Jail attacked a fellow prisoner on Friday to avenge an assault on their relatives in Belagavi.

Hitesh Kumar Chavan, a native of Bihar and now a resident of Ramtheerthanagar in Belagavi, was seriously injured in the attack.

He has been admitted to Karnataka Medical College and Research Centre in Hubballi.

Undertrials Basavaraj Holeppa Daddi, Basavanni Siddappa Naik, Savina Siddappa Daddi and Pradhan Shekhar Wagmode assaulted Hitesh Chavan.

They were angry that Hitesh Chavan assaulted their relative Laxman Daddi a few days ago. Laxman Daddi’s relatives, accused in an earlier case, were already in Hindalga Jail.

They heard of the attack on their relatives and beat up Hitesh Chavan, the police said.

A fresh case has been registered against the assailants.

