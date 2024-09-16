Prison inmates assault staff in Shivamogga, case booked against 21

A group of inmates demanding bidis at the Central Prison at Sogane in Shivamogga allegedly attacked the staff and threw stones at officials, besides scolding them in foul language on September 12, Thursday.

Anitha R., Chief Superintendent of Prison, filed a complaint with Tunga Nagar Police in Shivamogga against 21 inmates on Friday, September 13. The officer, in her complaint, stated that several inmates in the prison had been creating a ruckus, demanding bidis to smoke, in violation of the prison rules, for the last few days. Often they scolded the officials. On September 12, the accused entered into an argument with the prison staff, threw stones at them, and also assaulted them. One of the accused snatched the lathis from the staff and hit them. The case has been registered on charges of unlawful assembly, rioting, and obstructing public servants from discharging their duties among others.

Shivamogga Superintendent of Police G.K. Mithun Kumar told The Hindu that he also visited the prison as he learned about the incidents. “The inmates were refusing to go inside their barracks. They had some grievances. We have registered the case based on the complaint filed by the Chief Superintendent,” the Superintendent of Police said.

Meanwhile, R. Ashwini has been transferred to Kalaburagi. Ranganath, Chief Superintendent of Chitradurga Prison, has been transferred to Shivamogga.