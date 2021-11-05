Karnataka

Prison guard found dead

A file photo of Shivamogga Central Prison at Sogane on the outskirts of Shivamogga, Karnataka. | Photo Credit: VAIDYA
Special Correspondent Hassan 05 November 2021 11:47 IST
Updated: 05 November 2021 12:00 IST

He was posted in Shivamogga prison

A warder (prison guard) in Shivamogga prison was found dead in his quarters on November 4. Ashwak V. Tagari, 25, is a native of Yarnad in Belagavi district. He is survived by his wife.

Police said Ashwak had called up his wife, who was in her native place, on November 3 night and said he was committing suicide. Her father called up Ashwak’s colleague Gajendra and requested him to check on his son-in-law. By the time, Gajendra could reach the quarters and open the doors, Ashwak was dead.

Advertising
Advertising

Shivamogga police registered an unnatural death report based on a complaint filed by the jailer. A preliminary investigation by the police revealed that Ashwak had been suffering from health complications over the last two years.

(Those in depression and having suicidal tendencies can consult Karnataka’s helpline 104 for counselling)

Comments
More In Karnataka
Karnataka