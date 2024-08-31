Prison DIG Sesha visits Ballari jail to take stock of jailed actor Darshan’s security

T.P. Sesha, Deputy Inspector General of Prisons (North Range), Belagavi, paid a visit to Ballari Central Prison on Saturday and took stock of the security provided to murder accused actor Darshan.

Speaking to the media later, Mr. Sesha said that the jailed actor requested a toilet chair as he claimed that he had a backache problem because of which he found it difficult to use Indian-style toilet.

“We have Indian-style toilets in the prison. Darshan said that he found it difficult to use it as he had a backache problem and requested a toilet chair. We will take a call on this after checking his medical records,” Mr. Sesha told mediapersons.

The officer also expressed satisfaction over the security situation in the jail by stating that all the directions he had given to the authorities after Darshan was shifted had been followed.

“CCTV cameras are installed at vital locations including the barrack where Darshan is lodged. I have directed the jail authorities to store the footage. Only the family members of the jailed actor and his lawyer will be allowed to meet him. We won’t succumb to any political pressure and allow anybody else to meet him,” the DIG said.

To a question, he said that none, even the jail staff, is allowed to carry mobile phones inside the jail.

“At present, the Ballari jail doesn’t have a mobile jammer. Measures are being taken to install one… If Darshan requests a television set, we will provide it. This facility is available for all other inmates as well,” he said.

Special officer to monitor Darshan’s security

Following a letter from Mr. Sesha on Thursday, R. Latha, Superintendent of Ballari prison, appointed jailer Yallappa Somappa Dollannanavar as a special officer for supervising the security and guard provided to actor Darshan.

In the office order dated 29-08-2024, the Prison Superintendent said that the special security officer needs to supervise the staff deployed for the security of the actor as per the provisions of the Karnataka Prisons and Correctional Manual, 2021, and submit the reports after visiting the barrack from time to time. The order also clarified that the supervising officer would be held responsible for any security lapses and recommended for disciplinary action.

Darshan, who was one of the accused in the Chitradurga-based Renukaswamy murder case, was initially lodged at Parappana Agrahara Central Prison. After a photograph and a video of him getting special privileges inside the prison went viral, the actor was shifted to Ballari jail on Thursday.