Priority to tank-filling projects in Chitradurga, Davangere districts

Davangere MP G.M. Siddeshwar has said that sincere efforts would be made for implementing tank-filling projects in Chitradurga and Davangere districts as per the wishes of Sri Shivamurthy Shivacharya Swamiji of Sirigere Taralabalu Mutt.

Speaking at a felicitation programme organised for the MP at Bhimasamudra village for successfully becoming Member of Parliament from Davangere for the fourth time, Mr. Siddeshwar said that it is a long-pending demand of the swamiji to implement the tank-filling project in 50 villages of Jagalur taluk, Bharamsagar hobli of Chitradurga taluk, Talya hobli in Holalkere taluk, Shivaganga and Katralu tanks in Chitradurga. The project would be given top priority.

“Since the swamiji is very concerned about the development of Chitradurga and Davangere districts, the development of the agriculture sector, irrigation, dairy farming and other development works for the financial growth of the people would the taken up on priority basis. These development works would be taken up as per the guidance of the swamiji,” he added.

Since Prime Minister Narendra Modi plans to take the country to new heights, there are plans by the Union government to launch several schemes for the welfare of farmers, farm workers, women.

There are also plans to construct more than 5 crore houses in the next five years to ensure shelter for the needy, he said.

Owing to the clean image of Mr. Narendra Modi in the country, the BJP and its allies were able to secure a good number of seats in the recent Lok Sabha elections and this would play a crucial role in ensuring the overall development of the country.

MLAs G.H. Thippareddy, M. Chandrappa, Madal Virupakshappa, BJP district president K.S. Naveen and party office-bearers were present.