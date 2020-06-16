Priority to safety of students at exam centres

UDUPI/HASSAN

16 June 2020 08:14 IST

Deputy Commissioner G. Jagadeesha said on Monday that the district administration would give importance to safety of students during the SSLC exams starting on June 25, in view of the COVID-19 situation.

He was chairing a preparatory meeting on SSLC exams at the District Offices Complex here.

Mr. Jagadeesha said that 14,034 students would be appearing for the exams.

As many as 507 students from other districts had registered for the exams here and 82 students had sought a change in exam centre within the district, he said. The exams would be held in 51 exam centres in the district and 12 more centres had been reserved, he said.

All the exam centres would be sanitised before the examinations begin. They would be sanitised after the completion of every exam. Every student would be given two masks free.

In Hassan

Deputy Commissioner R. Girish said that the administration should take all measures necessary to ensure the smooth conduct of the examinations as it was the rainy season. He told officers in a meeting on Monday that students might have to travel to exam centres during heavy rain.

“There could be chances of leakage at the exam centres or landslips en route exam centres. Officers have to anticipate these problems and work out measures to avoid any inconvenience to students,” he said.

Hassan Zilla Panchayat CEO B.A. Paramesh and officers of the Education Department were present.