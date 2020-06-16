Priority to safety of students at exam centres

Deputy Commissioner G. Jagadeesha said on Monday that the district administration would give importance to safety of students during the SSLC exams starting on June 25, in view of the COVID-19 situation.
He was chairing a preparatory meeting on SSLC exams at the District Offices Complex here.
Mr. Jagadeesha said that 14,034 students would be appearing for the exams.
As many as 507 students from other districts had registered for the exams here and 82 students had sought a change in exam centre within the district, he said. The exams would be held in 51 exam centres in the district and 12 more centres had been reserved, he said.
All the exam centres would be sanitised before the examinations begin. They would be sanitised after the completion of every exam. Every student would be given two masks free.
In Hassan
Deputy Commissioner R. Girish said that the administration should take all measures necessary to ensure the smooth conduct of the examinations as it was the rainy season. He told officers in a meeting on Monday that students might have to travel to exam centres during heavy rain.
“There could be chances of leakage at the exam centres or landslips en route exam centres. Officers have to anticipate these problems and work out measures to avoid any inconvenience to students,” he said.
Hassan Zilla Panchayat CEO B.A. Paramesh and officers of the Education Department were present.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath