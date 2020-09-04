Priority to rehabilitation of people who are into illicit liquor manufacturing

Jobs opportunities to be provided to them in various boards and corporations

Deputy Commissioner of Dharwad Nitesh Patil has said that apart from checking the menace of illicit liquor, priority is being given to rehabilitate those who were involved in illicit liquor manufacturing and trade by providing them education and employment.

Chairing a review meeting of the district-level standing committee on Excise in Dharwad on Thursday, Mr. Patil said that from 2007-08 onwards, as many as 29 centres of illicit liquor manufacturing had been identified and of these, 27 centres had already been completely alleviated.

At present, illicit liquor trade activities were being reported in and around Annigeri and Tadasinakoppa in the district and officials had kept a check on them through continuous vigil and action, he said. Elaborating on the rehabilitation programme meant for those involved in illicit liquor trade and hooch production, Mr. Patil said that after collecting details of families residing in areas known for illicit liquor trade, based on their educational qualification, employment opportunities would be provided to them in various boards and corporations. They would also be helped to take up self-employment by providing financial assistance, he said.

Police Commissioner R. Dileep said that strict action would be taken against those involved in illicit liquor trade and necessary cooperation would be extended to the Excise Department to check such illegal activities.

Deputy Commissioner of Excise Shivanagouda Patil said that while raids were being carried out on a regular basis, various programmes had been launched with the association of other government departments to rehabilitate those involved in such illegal activities.

Mr. Patil said that from the year 2018-19 to August of 2020-21, the Excise Department had registered 205 serious cases and 14 cases related to hooch manufacturing.

Deputy Conservator of Forest Yashwanth Ksheersagar, Deputy Commissioner of Police G. Krishnakanth and R.B. Basaragi were present. Officials from Excise, Police, Revenue, Public Instruction, Social Welfare and Regional Transport Department participated in the meeting.