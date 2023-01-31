Priority to farmers in State Budget, says Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai

January 31, 2023 11:17 pm | Updated 11:17 pm IST - HUBBALLI

Reiterating that the State government was committed to the development of agriculture and farmers, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday announced that special priority would be given to farmers in the forthcoming State Budget.

He was addressing a large gathering of farmers after inaugurating the ‘Krishi Pandit’ award ceremony and initiating ‘Raita Shakti’ and other farm-related schemes at University of Agricultural Sciences (UAS), Dharwad on Tuesday.

Mr. Bommai said that the State government had launched several farmer-centric schemes to facilitate development of farmers and farm labourers and it was being supplemented through release of grants, scholarships, and compensations to the farming community.

“Now through the new scheme Raita Shakti further fillip is being given to the sector,” he said.

Elaborating on the scheme, Mr. Bommai said: “Under Raita Shakti, the farmers of all categories will get ₹250 per acre and a maximum of ₹1,250 for five acres for promoting the use of farm equipment. This apart, a diesel subsidy of ₹390 crore has been distributed among 51.8 lakh beneficiaries and the amount has been directly credited to their bank accounts through direct benefit transfer”.

Mr. Bommai said that under the ‘Raita Vidya Nidhi’ scheme, ₹488 crore had been credited to the bank accounts of 11 lakh farmers’ children and they had received scholarships ranging between ₹2,500 and ₹11,000. Fourteen lakh farmers also had received crop loss compensation to the tune of ₹1,900 crore and this had been the highest compensation given when compared to the previous governments, he claimed.

On the occasion, the Chief Minister flagged off ‘Krishi Sanjivini’ vehicle. He also symbolically transferred the financial assistance under various schemes related to farm, farmers and farm labourers and handed over cheques.

Mr. Bommai also dedicated to public the Dr. S. V. Patil Chair for Research and Training for Farmers’ Welfare newly established at UAS, Dharwad and also inaugurated the ‘Amrit Mahotsava’ celebrations of the university.

Making introductory remarks, Agriculture Minister B.C. Patil elaborated on the schemes of the departments and the facilities and benefits extended to the farmers.

MLA Amrut Desai presided over the programme. Ministers Shankar Patil Munenakoppa, MLAs Arvind Bellad and Siddu Savadi, Principal Secretary of Agriculture Shivayogi Kalasad and other officials were present.