Priority is for quality justice, says judge

‘Constitution has made provisions for extending legal assistance to the poor’

Judge of the High Court of Karnataka S. Sunil Dutt Yadav has said that priority is being given to provide quality justice to all eligible, financially backward and those seeking justice, through the Legal Services Authority.

He was inaugurating a legal awareness programme organised as part of the 75th anniversary of India’s Independence and Legal Services Day in Dharwad on Tuesday. The programme was jointly organised by the District Legal Services Authority, the district administration, the Dharwad Bar Association, the Department of Health and Family Welfare and the Department of Information and Public Relations.

Mr. Yadav said that the Constitution has made provisions for extending legal assistance to the feeble and also create legal awareness among them. “The judiciary has, through the National Legal Services Authority, initiated steps for extending free legal aid and for creating legal awareness. Advocates joining hands with the judiciary in this endeavour will make the programme more meaningful,” he said.

He said that all the financially backward and those in need of legal aid can get free legal assistance from the Legal Services Authority. The district administration should extend necessary cooperation in fulfilling the objectives of the judiciary. Various programmes for creating legal awareness and extending legal aid will be conducted throughout the year. he said.

Making the introductory remarks, Principal District and Sessions Judge Umesh M. Adiga spoke about the legal awareness initiatives being taken up through the Legal Services Authority. “Since October 2, various legal awareness programmes are being conducted. They will go on till November 14. At least three legal awareness programmes will be conducted in each village of Dharwad district. Already 600 awareness programmes, three webinars and six jathas have been conducted,” he said.

Deputy Commissioner of Dharwad Nitesh Patil said that the people have responded well to the legal awareness programmes and apart from taluk headquarters, the awareness programmes are being conducted at the village level. This apart, a legal awareness session will be planned for the general public participating in government programmes, he said.

Member of the Karnataka Bar Association and senior counsel V.D. Kamaraddi spoke. Senior Civil Judge and Member Secretary of District Legal Services Authority C.M. Pushpalatha, Assistant Commissioner of Police R.B. Basaragi and District Health Officer Yashwanth Madeenkar were present. Dharwad Bar Association president B.S. Godse presided over the function. Several district judges participated.

Flagged off

Earlier, Mr. Yadav and Mr. Umesh Adiga flagged off a motorcycle rally of advocates and a mobile awareness unit of the Legal Services Authority. Subsequently, Mr. Adiga and Mr. Nitesh Patil inaugurated a voluntary blood donation camp and a health check-up camp.

Judge S. Nagashree, Sanjay Gudagudi and various other judges and advocates donated blood.

In Hubballi

As part of the Legal Services Day, a blood donation and health check-up camp was organised in Hubballi on Tuesday.

District Judge Maruti Bagade, Principal Civil Judge Ravindra D. Ari, judges Devendrappa N. Biradar, K.N. Gangadhar and other judges, president of Hubballi Bar Association C.R. Patil and others were present. Judges Rajashekhar M. Tilaganji, Police Inspector Jagadish Hanchinal and various advocates, judicial and police staff donated blood.