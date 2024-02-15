Priority for irrigation and water projects: Shivakumar

February 15, 2024 12:11 am | Updated 12:11 am IST - BENGALURU

Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar has said that the government will prioritise irrigation and water management projects over other works such as building roads.

Replying to questions on irrigation projects such as Yettinahole, Yagachi dam, Upper Bhadra and Upper Krishna Project in the Legislative Assembly on Tuesday, Mr. Shivakumar, who also holds the Water Resources portfolio, said priority would be given for development of irrigation projects and filling tanks. Other works such as roads would be taken up later and the issue had already been discussed with the Chief Minister.

Replying to a question by “Cement” Manju (BJP) on Yagachi dam works, he said: “Officials have already given a report on the development of canals. Construction work is in progress in the 5.5 km stretch of the canal and work on the remaining 1.5 km stretch has been halted owing to issues with regard to land acquisition. Yagachi dam will get due attention from the government.”

To a question by Suresh Babu (BJP) on the slow progress of the Upper Bhadra project, he said: “All necessary approvals have been given for works worth ₹856 crore. There are many land acquisition issues along the way and we are trying to resolve them. The work had slowed down during COVID-19. The overall progress of the project has been delayed as the Centre is yet to release ₹5,300 crore promised in the Union Budget 2023-24.”

Responding to a question by H.K. Suresh (BJP) on the slow progress of Yettinahole project, Mr. Shivakumar said: “Of the 5.24 km tunnel near Ranaghat, 2.4 km has been completed. The process of acquiring 402 acres of forest land in Hassan and Tumakuru area is in progress.”

To a question by U.B. Banakar (Congress) on the development of Madaga Masoor left bank and right bank canals, he said: “The ₹25-crore Madaga Masoor tank development was announced in 2019. There is a proposal before the government to modernise the left and the right bank canals. The project will be developed at the cost of ₹60 crore.”

G.T. Patil (Congress) raised the issue of creating basic infrastructure at rehabilitation centres in the Upper Krishna project. Mr. Shivakumar said: “Rehabilitation work is an ongoing process at Upper Krishna. A sum of ₹191 crore was assigned for rehabilitation in 2017, now a new proposal for ₹2,600 crore has been submitted. The priority is to compensate land-losers and release water for agriculture. This issue will be looked into after these things are complete.”