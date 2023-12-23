Prioritize locals for jobs in industries, says Siddaramaiah

December 23, 2023 04:17 pm | Updated 04:17 pm IST - MYSURU

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said here on Saturday that local people should be prioritized for jobs in factories established in and around Mysuru.

He was discussing issues related to industries with the factory managers and owners from Mysuru and surrounding areas and referred to the complaints by the locals of non-availability of jobs for them.

Mr. Siddaramaiah instructed the management representatives of various industries that the first priority should be to provide jobs to the local people. Only in case of non-availability of technically qualified people from the local population, should the jobs go to outsiders, he added.

The Chief Minister said there was trained manpower and no dearth of human resources and managements should not deprive locals of the job opportunity citing flimsy reasons.

Mr. Siddaramaiah underlined the contribution of industries to the development of the State and the growth of the GDP but reiterated his earlier point that locals who have forfeited their land to enable the establishment of factories, should not be sidelined in job allocation.

The reason permissions are being accorded for establishing factories was to ensure that local people are gainfully employed and if jobs were denied it will not serve the objectives of the Government, the Chief Minister added.

Mr. Siddaramaiah vouched for industrial development as critical for the growth of the State and its GDP and said that the Government was extending various facilities besides granting subsidies. “The Government is not against industries but it was only keen that jobs created by establishing a factory should go to the locals,” he added.

The Chief Minister told the gathering of industrialists that the Government was set to roll out the Yuva Nidhi guarantee scheme from January 12, 2024. It was targeted at the unemployed graduates and they would be trained as per the industry requirement to make them job-ready.

District in charge minister H.C. Mahadevappa, former MLA and Ashraya Committee Chairman Yathindra and others were present.

The Chief Minister’s meeting and directives follows a prolonged agitation by a section of activists led by Socialist Unity Centre of India and All India Krishak Khet Majdoor Sangathan. Mr. Harish of SUCI said that there are lot of land losers who have been denied jobs though they were promised at the time of land acquisition

Though multiple rounds of talks were held in the recent past, it did not result in suitable jobs for all land losers and two youths committed suicide out of frustration some time ago, said Mr. Harish who said that they will adopt a wait and watch policy after the Chief Minister’s directives before deciding on the next course of action.

