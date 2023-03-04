‘Prioritise grassroots data while formulating health policies’

March 04, 2023 06:33 pm | Updated 06:33 pm IST - MYSURU

The importance of suggestions given by Asha workers while formulating health policies came under focus during a workshop on ‘Birth Defects, Developmental Delays’ at a primary health centre in Gumballi in Chamarajanagar district near here on Saturday.

The workshop for Asha workers was organised by DST Centre for Policy Research, Indian Institute Science (IISc), Bengaluru, in association with Institute of Public Health, Bengaluru, and Centre for Training, Research and Innovation in Tribal Health project.

Post-doctoral policy fellow at DST Centre for Policy Research, IISc, Bengaluru, Mohua Chakraborty, emphasised the need to give more weightage to suggestions of Asha workers while formulating health policies both at the State level and Centre.

Speaking on the theme “Prioritization of Grassroots Data in Government Health Policy Making”, Dr. Chakraborty said Asha workers had vast experience in working at the grassroots level and their suggestions were vital for proper implementation of government health-related schemes. Also, Asha workers were the real pillars of implementation of any health-related scheme, she added while emphasising the importance of recognising their contribution.

Programme head at Centre for Training, Research and Innovation in Tribal Health initiative, Institute of Public Health, Bengaluru, Tanya Seshadri, who also participated in the workshop, provided participants with more information on rare diseases.

She said Asha workers played a commendable role by providing doorstep care to pregnant women and newborn babies in the villages. They also monitor the growth and health of the children, she said.

Most infant health problems, she felt, could be addressed by continuously monitoring development of children and informing the doctor in case of any abnormal symptoms ensuring necessary medical intervention and assistance in the early stages.

Pragya of DST Centre for Policy Research and Gundappa, Medical Officer of Gumballi Primary Health Centre, were also present on the occasion.