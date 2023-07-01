Prioritise drinking water supply, Minister Santosh Lad tells officials

July 01, 2023 08:09 pm | Updated 08:09 pm IST - HUBBALLI

Delayed monsoon and rain deficiency have led to water scarcity in 99 villages of Dharwad district, Santosh Lad, Labour Minister and district in charge for Dharwad, has said and directed officials to prioritise the drinking water supply and take steps, including supply of water through tankers and sinking of new borewell, to address the issue.

Chairing the review meeting of Karnataka Development Programmes (KDP) in Dharwad on Saturday, Mr. Lad warned the officials against making excuses citing rules and regulations, especially with regard to providing drinking water.

“Sink borewells immediately in localities and villages where there is drinking water scarcity. The Deputy Commissioner should coordinate setting up task forces for each Assembly segment headed by legislators. All precautions should be taken to ensure there is no water scarcity in any village,” he said.

The Minister also directed the officials to ensure that there was adequate drinking water available for both people and livestock. This apart, steps should be taken to provide employment under the MGNREGA and maintain a good stock of medicines as a precautionary measure, he said.

Both Navalgund MLA N.H. Konaraddi and Kundagol MLA M.R. Patil emphasised the need for getting insurance coverage for crops and subsequent relief within specific period.

Hubballi-Dharwad East MLA Prasad Abbayya pointed out the delay in the work on the expansion of 24x7 water supply work in Hubballi-Dharwad and sought steps to improve water supply frequency in the twin cities.

Executive Engineer of the Rural Drinking Water and Sanitation Department R.M. Soppimath said 99 villages in the district faced a shortage of drinking water and among them, only in four villages water tankers had been pressed into service. In the remaining 95 villages, water was being supplied through borewells, he said.

Deputy Director of Agriculture Jayashree Hiremath said the district faced a 69% rain deficiency in June and as a result against the kharif target of 2.57 lakh hectares, sowing was taken up in 42,003 hectares, accounting for only 16% of the target.

She said as against the average pre-monsoon rainfall of 120 mm, the district had recorded 91 mm rainfall and till June 27, as against the average rainfall of 109 mm, the district had received just 40 mm.

The district has storage of 16,052 quintals of seeds at the Raita Sampark Kendras of which, so far, 7,310 quintals had been distributed. The district has adequate stock of fertilizer.

District Health and Family Welfare Officer Shashi Patil briefed the meeting about the arrangements made by the Health Department and availability of medicines, hospital facilities, and ambulance services in the district.

Deputy Commissioner of Dharwad Gurudatta Hegde, ZP CEO Swaroppa T.K., in charge Police Commissioner K. Santosh Babu, Superintendent of Police Lokesh Jagalasar, and other officials were present. Various officials presented reports on their respective departments.

