‘Principle of medicine should not be forgotten’

Vice-Chancellor of SDM University Niranjan Kumar has said that doctors being in the noble profession should never forget the “Principle of Medicine” while treating patients.

Speaking at a Doctors Day programme organised by the university to salute doctors in Dharwad on Thursday, Dr. Niranjan Kumar said that doctors should have unity and a healthy competition.

He said that noble trust between the patient and the doctor should develop and society and patients should come forward to honour doctors who render dedicated services.

He said that to become a successful doctor, one had to be dedicated, committed and enthusiastic. It was the doctor’s healing touch and consoling capacity that made patients better, he said.

Emphasising the need for strengthening the public healthcare system in the country, Dr. Niranjan Kumar said that there is a need for the government to take steps to improving hospital facilities so that patients can get all types of treatment at affordable cost.

A video message of Chancellor of the University and Dharmasthala Dharmadhikari D. Veerendra Heggade to mark Doctors Day was played on the occasion.

Professor and Head of the Department of Dermatology Sharatchandra B. Athanikar and Principal and Senior Professor of SDM Dental College Balaram D. Naik were felicitated along with Vidisha Athanikar and Bhavana Naik.

Deputy Registrar of the University Ajantha G.S. welcomed the dignitaries.Chief PRO of the University Babanna Shettigar proposed a vote of thanks.

Pro Vice-Chancellors S.K. Joshi and Jeevandhar Kumar and Finance Officer V.G. Prabhu and others were present.