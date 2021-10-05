‘Principal Secy. has to come to court if govt. cannot give MRI machine to DIMHANS’

Terming as unfortunate the government inaction to provide an MRI machine and appoint a full-time director for Dharwad Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences (DIMHANS) for the last 18 months, the High Court of Karnataka on Tuesday directed Principal Secretary, Health and Family Welfare Department, to personally appear before it on November 18.

A Division Bench comprising Acting Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Sachin Shankar Magadum issued the direction while hearing a PIL petition filed in 1996 by the Karnataka State Legal Services Authority through which the court is monitoring facilities being provided to treat mentally ill persons across the State.

The Bench made it clear that the appearance of the Principal Secretary will not become necessary if the government provides the MRI machine and appoints a full-time director for DIMHANS by then.

The court had on March 5, 2020 set a deadline of six weeks for the government to procure the MRI machine besides directing it to appoint a fill-time director for DIMHANS within three months.

As the government on Tuesday sought more time to provide the MRI machine stating that it could not provide adequate funds to DIMHANS to procure the machine in view of financial crunch caused due to COVID-19, the Bench said that it was unfortunate that the government has neither provided MRI machine nor appointed a full-time director to DIMHANS, which is catering to the needs of the people of entire North Karnataka region while providing mental health services.

The Bench emphasised that providing proper infrastructure to DIMHANS is essential when the institute is a State-run hospital serving the poor of the region who cannot go to private hospitals.