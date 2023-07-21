Principal booked on charge of sexually harassing students

July 21, 2023 09:06 pm | Updated 09:06 pm IST - KALABURAGI

Principal of Morarji Desai residential School at Hallikhed (B) in Humnabad taluk of Bidar district was on Friday booked for allegedly sexually harassing girl students.

More than 20 girl students from the school had complained against the principal and wrote letters to the Deputy Commissioner and officers of the Social Welfare Department.

Following the complaints against Principal Nagashetty Kulkarni, the Deputy Commissioner had constituted a committee of five women officers to inquire into the allegations.

Based on the committee report findings, the Deputy Commissioner has directed to book a case against the Principal under IPC Section 354-A (sexual harassment) and under POCSO Act.

