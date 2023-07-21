ADVERTISEMENT

Principal booked on charge of sexually harassing students

July 21, 2023 09:06 pm | Updated 09:06 pm IST - KALABURAGI

Principal of Morarji Desai residential School at Hallikhed (B) in Humnabad taluk of Bidar district booked

The Hindu Bureau

Principal of Morarji Desai residential School at Hallikhed (B) in Humnabad taluk of Bidar district was on Friday booked for allegedly sexually harassing girl students.

More than 20 girl students from the school had complained against the principal and wrote letters to the Deputy Commissioner and officers of the Social Welfare Department.

Following the complaints against Principal Nagashetty Kulkarni, the Deputy Commissioner had constituted a committee of five women officers to inquire into the allegations.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Based on the committee report findings, the Deputy Commissioner has directed to book a case against the Principal under IPC Section 354-A (sexual harassment) and under POCSO Act.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US