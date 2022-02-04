Principal asks boys to remove saffron shawl before attending classes

Belagavi

04 February 2022 22:25 IST

Authorities in the Government PU College allowed some students who had come wearing saffron shawls, to attend classes only after they took off the shawls in Ramdurg on February 1.

Around 12 students had come to college wearing saffron shawls in response to the hijab issue raised in some coastal districts.

Images and videos of students wearing saffron shawls coming to college and pleading with the authorities that they should be allowed to enter, if Muslim girls wearing hijab were allowed to attend classes, were shared on social media.

However, the principal, staff, and some police officers convinced the students to attend classes only after removing the saffron shawls. The students were accompanied by some local right wing leaders, who argued in favour of saffron shawls. These developments disrupted the college for a few hours. Later, however, some leaders went to the police station and argued with the sub inspector that Hindu boys and girls should be allowed to come to college wearing saffron shawls. A video of the police officer refusing to accept their demand and warning them not to create communal problems in his jurisdiction was also shared on social media.