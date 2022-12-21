  1. EPaper
Principal arrested for harassing children in residential school in Karnataka

Office-bearers of the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) of Hassan district visited the school following a call to the child helpline on December 16

December 21, 2022 02:55 pm | Updated 02:56 pm IST - Hassan

The Hindu Bureau
The alleged harassment came to light following a call to the child helpline on December 16, 2022.

The alleged harassment came to light following a call to the child helpline on December 16, 2022. | Photo Credit: Satheesh Vellinezhi

Hassan

Arakalgud police arrested the principal of a government residential school on the charge of sexually harassing students. Shivakumar, 51, the principal, allegedly harassed several students in the school.

The alleged harassment came to light following a call to the child helpline on December 16. Office-bearers of the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) of Hassan district visited the school on December 17, and spoke to the children. During the interaction, students complained about the principal.

Superintendent of Police Hariram Shankar told The Hindu on December 21 that Arakalgud police registered the case under the POCSO Act, 2012 following a complaint by Komala, chairperson of the Child Welfare Committee, on December 20.

“The accused has been arrested and remanded in judicial custody. Children are undergoing counselling,” the SP said.

