Prime Minister’s roadshow in Bengaluru cancelled

August 25, 2023 08:43 pm | Updated 08:43 pm IST - BENGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s roadshow that had been planned by the BJP Karnataka unit, on the occasion of his visit to ISRO on Saturday to congratulate scientists for the success of Chandrayaan-3, stands cancelled. This comes within a day of the party State unit announcing the event.

The party had announced that Mr. Modi, who will be arriving in the city from Athens, Greece, would hold a roadshow for about a kilometre near ISRO’s Telemetry, Tracking, and Command Network in Peenya.

However, police sources said the roadshow has been cancelled as the Prime Minister’s Office did not clear it. As per the plan, Mr. Modi will land at HAL airport at 6 a.m. on Saturday and drive straight to the ISRO facility. He will leave the city by 8.30 a.m. after meeting the scientists. He will spend about a hour with the ISRO team.

However, there will be a congregation of BJP workers both at HAL and near ISRO.

The Bengaluru police have issued an advisory on traffic restriction that will be in place between 4.30 a.m. and 9.30 a.m. on the route between HAL airport and ISRO facility in Peenya.

The cancellation of the roadshow has come as an embarrassment for the BJP Karnataka unit, which is already facing the wrath of the Central leadership over its miserable defeat in the Assembly elections.

