Prime Minister to inaugurate SCADA system gates

January 13, 2023 08:18 pm | Updated 08:18 pm IST - YADGIR

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the gates of supervisory control and data acquisition ( SCADA) system on January 19, which was developed for the Narayanpur Left Branch Canal under Upper Krishna Project, according to Sharanabhupal Reddy, BJP district unit president. The SCADA system was developed for the first time in the country to monitor and control micro irrigation system performance, he added.

The location for the Prime Minister’s programme has been selected between Kodekal and Rajan Kollur villages in Hunsagi taluk of the district. Mr. Reddy said that 365 gates using SCADA were developed for ₹1,050 crore and Mr. Modi will inaugurate them through remote control from the programme venue.

Mr. Modi will also lay a foundation stone for another key project which will provide drinking water to multiple villages under Jaladhare scheme. Potable drinking water will be supplied to 710 villages and three urban local bodies in the district. As many as 117 MLD water will be stored and purified before supplying to villages, he said.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Union Ministers from Karnataka State, State Ministers, MLA’s and MLC’s, and BJP leaders will present in the programme.

Venkatareddy Mundal, MLA, Baburao Chinchansur, MLC, Amarnath Patil, former MLC, and others were present.