Prime Minister should clarify stand on corruption, says AAP

Party vice-president Bhaskar Rao says Modi should use his visit to make it clear

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi should use his Mangaluru visit to clarify his stand on corruption,’’ Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) vice-president and former IPS officer Bhaskar Rao said in Belagavi on Thursday.

“The BJP government in the State is anti-people and corrupt. It also does not act against the corrupt. A contractors association has written to the Prime Minister that Ministers and officers are demanding 40% commission on projects. A private schools association has complained against irregularities in the Education Department. But there has been no action,” he said.

“No one knows what happened to the bitcoin scam. There is a huge scam in the recruitment of PSIs. Home Minister Araga Jyanendra kept denying it till the very end. We suspect that politicians are behind this. But there has been no action against them. Why is that? What is the Prime Minister’s stand on corruption? He should clarify his stand during his visit to Mangaluru,’’ Mr. Rao said.

“In his Republic Day speech, the Prime Minister gave an assurance about ending corruption with an iron hand; we are not happy with this inaction. We condemn his silence in complaints against corruption,’’ Mr. Rao said.

Despite the High Court abolishing the Anti-Corruption Bureau, the State government is yet to transfer corruption cases to the Lokayukta, he said.

He said that the Centre is misusing government bodies such as the Directorate of Enforcement and Income Tax Department for political purposes.

AAP leaders Rajkumar Topannanavar and Shankar Hegde and others were present.