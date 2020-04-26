Prime Minister, other leaders pay tribute to Basaveshwara

Prime Minister Narendra Modi led a host of leaders on Sunday in offering homage to the 12th century social reformer Basaveshwara on his birth anniversary.

Speaking during his popular monthly address to the nation ‘Mann Ki Baat’, the Prime Minister said he was privileged to have had various opportunities to connect with the reminiscences of the social reformer. “Friends, today is also the birth anniversary of Lord Basaveshwara. It has been my good fortune that I had the opportunity to learn and connect with the reminiscences of Lord Basaveshwara and his messages,” he said. “I extend my felicitation to all the followers of Lord Basaveshwara in our country and the world.”

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi tweeted, “My tribute to the great poet, philosopher, statesman and Saint Basavanna on his Jayanti.”

In Bengaluru, Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa paid tribute to the saint-philosopher at the Basava Jayanti celebrations organised by the Basava Samiti. Deputy Chief Minister Govind Karjol, Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai, and Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee chief D.K. Shivakumar, among others, participated in the programme. Former Chief Minister and JD(S) leader H.D. Kumaraswamy also tweeted his tribute to Basavanna.