What Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be doing in Bengaluru on June 20

June 20, 2022 10:19 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on a two-day visit to Karnataka, on June 20 and 21. While he is in Bengaluru on June 20 to inaugurate a slew of developmental works, he will be leading the 8th International Yoga Day celebrations in Mysuru on June 21.

Here is how his day will unfold in Bengaluru today, after his arrival in the city around 12 noon at Yelahanka Air Force Base.

12.30 p.m. onwards

Visiting the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) and inaugurating Centre for Brain Research (CBR), which was built at a cost of ₹280 crore

Laying the foundation stone of Bagchi Parthasarathy Multispeciality Hospital, which is coming up at a cost of ₹425 crore, as a CSR initiative.

1.45 p.m. onwards

Visiting Dr B R Ambedkar School of Economics (BASE) to inaugurate the new campus of BASE University and unveil the statue of Dr B R Ambedkar.

Dedicating 150 Technology Hubs that have been developed by transforming Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) in Karnataka.

2. 45 p.m. onwards

Laying foundation stone of Bengaluru Suburban Rail Project (BSRP), which will connect the Central Business District (CBD) with the suburbs and satellite townships. The project will have four corridors covering close to 150 km, and the cost is ₹15,700 crore.

Laying foundation stone for redevelopment of Bengaluru Cantonment and Yeshvantpur railway stations. They are to be developed at a cost of around ₹500 crore and ₹375 crore, respectively.

Dedicating fully air-conditioned railway station – Sir M Visvesvaraya Terminal at Baiyappanahalli, which has been developed like an airport at a cost of ₹315 crore.

Flagging off electric trains from Udupi, Madgaon and Ratnagiri as part of launching the 100% electrification of the Konkan railway line (about 740 km) from Roha (Maharashtra) to Thokur (Karnataka). The electrification has been done at a cost of more than ₹1,280 crore.

Launching two railway line doubling projects — Arsikere to Tumakuru (around 96 km) and Yelahanka to Penukonda (around 120 km) — and flagging off passenger trains and MEMU service.

Laying foundation stone of two sections of Bengaluru Satellite Ring Road project to mitigate traffic congestion in the city.

Laying foundation stone for six-laning of Nelamangala-Tumakuru section of NH-48. Kickstarting work of widening Punjalkatte-Charmadi section of NH-73; rehabilitation and upgradation of a section of NH-69.

Laying foundation stone of Multi Modal Logistics Park, which is being developed at Muddalinganahalli, near Bengaluru, at a cost of about ₹1,800 crore.

The Prime Minister is expected to address a public rally at Kommaghatta in Bengaluru on June 20 before leaving for Mysuru.