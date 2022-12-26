Prime Minister Narendra Modi to inaugurate National Youth Festival in Dharwad

December 26, 2022 12:18 am | Updated 12:18 am IST - HUBBALLI:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be visiting Dharwad on January 12 to inaugurate the National Youth Festival being organised jointly by the Union and the State governments to mark the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda.

Addressing presspersons after visiting various places in Dharwad where the events of the festival will be held from January 12 to 16, Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Coal and Mines Pralhad Joshi said that the festival will symbolise national integration and will celebrate India’s unity in diversity.

“It will be a record of sorts as over 7,500 delegates from all States will stay in Dharwad for five days to participate in various events and also showcase their arts and culture,” he said.

During the festival, sports, cultural competitions, painting exhibition, music and dance events will be held and already the district administration had identified suitable venues for holding various events, he said.

As part of the festival, there would be food festival too, during which there would be exhibition and sale of delicacies from various States.

Various preparatory measures for organising the event and also to showcase the art, culture and literary heritage of Dharwad were being taken by the administration, he said.

Mr. Joshi said that during the five-day event, there would be cultural programmes at Karnatak College Ground daily.

The accommodation facilities at the University of Agricultural Sciences (UAS), Dharwad, and other hostels in the twin cities would be utilised for hosting the delegates. NWKRTC would be roped in for ferrying the delegates, he said.

The Union Minister said that already the district authorities had constituted committees including those for transportation, accommodation, stage management, food, and others.

Deputy Commissioner of Dharwad Gurudatta Hegde was coordinating with officials and elected representatives for organising the event and in the next two-three days a decision on the venue for the main inaugural event would be finalised, he said.

He clarified that local artists would get opportunity during the youth festival. Talented youths from the region and college students would be involved in programme coordination.

The Minister said that the Union Ministry of Youth Services and Sports and the State Sports and Youth Empowerment Department had extended grants of ₹10 crore each.

This apart, it had been decided to get sponsorship from various companies and industries in the region, he said.

Earlier, Mr. Hegde made a presentation on the preparations made so far for the festival. He said in addition to competitions and cultural programmes, there would be interactions with eminent personalities.