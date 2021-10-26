Prime Minister Narendra Modi is not responsible for rise in fuel prices: C.T. Ravi

BJP national general secretary C.T. Ravi campaigns for the party in Almel village in Sindgi Assembly constituency in Vijayapura district on October 26, 2021.

belagavi

26 October 2021 18:33 IST

The BJP leader was campaigning for bypoll in Sindgi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is not responsible for the rise of fuel prices. Diesel and Petrol prices are increasing because the price of crude oil is increasing in the international market, C.T. Ravi, BJP national general secretary said in Vijayapura on October 26.

According to him, the price of crude oil had crossed $110 per barrel.

However, as per the US energy information administration website, the international price of crude oil was between $83-85 per barrel on October 26.

Mr. Ravi said the rise in prices of fuel and essential commodities is a temporary phase. “In no time, fuel prices will come down, and so will those of essential commodities. Mr Modi is trying hard to rein in prices,” he said.

He criticised the Congress and JD(S) for trying to portray some of their leaders as the champion of the backward classes. “Mr. Modi is the real champion of backward classes. Do we need a better OBC champion than him? However, Mr Modi does not indulge in caste politics,” he said.

He has implemented a relief package of ₹27 lakh crore. He has helped the poor get free ration during the lockdown. His work speaks for itself, he said.

Rajiv Gandhi, former PM, once said that of every ₹100 released by the Central Government, only 10 paise reaches the poor. That was because the Congress regime was completely corrupt. But Mr. Modi’s government is providing a clean administration.

“The Congress is a sinking ship. All major leaders have abandoned that ship. Only the foolish and slavish are left behind,” he said.

Earlier, he held a road show in Sindgi Assembly constituency along with former MLA Appu Pattanashetty and others.