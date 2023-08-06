Prime Minister launches Amrit Bharat Station Scheme in 13 railway stations in State via video link from Delhi

August 06, 2023 07:32 pm | Updated 07:35 pm IST - Belagavi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched via video link work on the rejuvenation of 13 railway stations in the State under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme (ABSS) on Sunday. This was part of the all-India launch of laying foundation stone for work on 508 stations in various States.

The Prime Minister said that the 508 Stations will become world class with an investment of ₹25,000 crore. As many as 13 railway stations in the State will become modern with an investment of ₹303 crore.

The 13 railway stations include Ballari, Ghatprabha, Gokak Road, Alnavar, Gadag, Koppal, Harihar, Arsikere, Mangaluru Jn., Wadi, Kalaburagi Jn. (Gulbarga) and Shahabad.

Speaking from Delhi, the Prime Minister said that ABSS is set to transform and revitalise 1,309 railway stations across the nation. It will breathe new life into travel hubs and enhance the overall passenger experience.

ABSS envisages development of stations on a continuous basis with a long-term vision. To celebrate this, functions were organised at Alnavar, Ballari, Ghatprabha, Gokak Road, Bidar, Gadag, Koppal, Harihar and Arsikere across South Western Railway.

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi participated in the event in Alnavar.

These railway stations in the State are all set to emerge as city centre and urban icons giving a new identity to the town/city in which they are located. The stations will become world class with amenities such as roof plaza, shopping zone, food court, children’s play area, provision of segregated entry and exit gates, multi-level parking, lift, escalator, executive lounge, waiting area, travellator and physically challenged-friendly facilities.

With the integration of multi-modal connectivity, the redeveloped stations will become the centre of socio-economic activities of the region, the Minister said.

Local schoolchildren performed songs and dances. Youth and elderly alike took selfies at the selfie-stand installed at these railway stations.

Member of Parliament Karadi Sanganna participated in Koppal, Members of Parliament Mangala Angadi and Iranna Kadadi were present in Ghataprabha, Member of Parliament Y. Devendrappa in Ballari, Member of Parliament Shivakumar Udasi in Gadag and Member of Parliament G.M. Siddeshwar attended the function in Harihar.

MLAs, some freedom fighters, railway officials and others participated, according to a release.

