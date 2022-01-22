Prime Minister interacts with Yadgir DC on ‘aspirational district’ initiative

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday interacted with Deputy Commissioner of Yadgir R. Ragapriya on the implementation of development works as per NITI Ayog’s directions. Yadgir has been chosen as an “aspirational district” among 112 districts in the country for a targeted programme.

The programme aims to cover health and nutrition, education, agriculture, water resources, basic infrastructure, and skill development aspects. The Prime Minister reviewed the progress of the district through videoconference in the presence of the CEOof NITI Aayog and the Chief Ministers of the States and District Magistrates of the respective districts, Dr. Ragapriya said.

She said a particular area of focus in the discussion was on officials and doctors who had fought against anaemia.

“Under the State Government’s Matru Poorna Yojana, pregnant women were given cooked nutritious meals, which has caused a reduction in low birth weight babies. This apart, milk and eggs are being given to malnourished children five days a week, she added.

Dr. Ragapriya said she also explained to the Prime Minister that model smart classrooms had been established in all the 122 high schools of Yadgir district by the provision of smartscreens with preloaded audio and visual syllabus content, which encourage interactive learning in classrooms, thus improving learning outcome.”

Mr. Modi sought to know how the Aspirational District Programme (ADP) differs from the implementation of other regular government schemes, to which Dr. Ragapriya replied that the ADP had resulted in better interdepartmental coordination. It had resulted ina more focused approach and it involvedreview of various indicators minutely. Different departments were able to achieve better coordination and better delivery of services to the people. Also, best performing field-level workers have been appreciated at the district level which also has resulted in better implementation of various projects,” she informed Mr. Modi.

ThePrime Minister said the district had performed well and appreciated the efforts put in for effective implementation of this project, Dr. Ragapriya said.