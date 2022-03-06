Prime Minister expected to visit Kalaburagi on April 24

Narendra Modi will virtually interact with 2.5 lakh gram panchayat heads and local representatives

Narendra Modi will virtually interact with 2.5 lakh gram panchayat heads and local representatives

The district administration is making all preliminary arrangements for the likely visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Kalaburagi on April 24.

Deputy Commissioner Yeshwant Gurukar on Saturday held a review meeting with officials of various departments in connection with the arrangements to be made ahead of Mr. Modi’s expected visit to Bheemali village to commemorate National Panchayat Raj Day on April 24 where he will virtually interact with the 2.5 lakh gram panchayat heads and local representatives.

Mr. Gurukar said that the Prime Minister will visit any one among the three districts, Shivamogga, Vijayanagara and Kalaburagi. A team of Special Protection Group will visit the district on Tuesday and Wednesday to inspect the venue and take stock of the security arrangements in the district.

The officials of various departments have been directed to make a list of important programmes and projects to be inaugurated by Mr. Modi and submit it to the district administration within a week. The Deputy Commissioner directed the officials to visit the village and address the issues of their respective departments. Officials should inspect health centres, anganwadi centres and schools and ensure that government schemes benefit people and basic amenities, including safe drinking water and sanitation, are provided, he added.

Police Commissioner Y.S. Ravikumar said that the minute-to-minute programme of the Prime Minister’s visit will be issued by Special Protection Group a week before the scheduled event. The police are making elaborate security arrangements. “We are going to put in place a four-layer security set-up and deploy police personnel from the city police as well from the neighbouring districts.” he said.

Kalaburagi City Corporation Commissioner Snehal Lokhanden and Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer Dilesh Sasi were present.