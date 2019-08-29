Prime accused in JMB terror case arrested

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) arrested Mohammed Najir Sheikh, alias Patla Anas, 25, from a hideout in Agartala, Tripura, on Tuesday in connection with a Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB) terror case. A resident of West Bengal, he is the prime accused in the case in which multiple operatives were arrested from Bengaluru and surrounding districts.

He was on the run since NIA raided a house in Chikkabanavara in July this year. The house was rented by members of the terrorist organisation JMB, NIA officials said. In 2018, he was staying in Bengaluru along with other members of JMB such as Jahidul Islam, Nazrul Islam, Asif Ikbal, Arif, and others. He and his associates from JMB were actively involved in raising funds for committing dacoities in Bengaluru. They had established their hideouts at various places in Bengaluru and made preparations to carry out subversive activities by procuring material and equipment for making IEDs, sources said.

Anas would be produced before the NIA special court in the city.