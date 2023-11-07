Primary teacher post: Counselling of 602 candidates completed

November 07, 2023 07:16 pm | Updated 07:16 pm IST - Yadgir

The Education Department in Yadgir is getting some relief after the government appointed teachers to the primary school section.

A notification was issued to fill 863 posts for Yadgir district last year. Out of this, 665 candidates have been eligible.

“Out of 622 candidates, the counselling process for 602 candidates has been completed and appointment orders have been issued to 13 candidates,” Manjunath, Deputy Director of Public Instruction, told The Hindu over phone.

These teachers will teach science, maths, English and biology to students studying in classes 6 to 8.

Mr. Manjunath said that they will issue appointment orders whenever the candidates submit the required documents issued by the departments or authorities concerned.

Issuing appointment orders to candidates, Minister for Small Scale Industries and also district in-charge Sharanabasappa Darshanapur advised them to maintain good quality of education and ensure educational growth in the district.

He said that the action plan of ₹750 croro to develop basic infrastructure in government schools under the Akshara Avishkara programme will get sanctioned in 15 days. If grants are approved, government schools will be developed, he added.