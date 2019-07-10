Primary school teachers stage protest in Mandya

Members of Mandya district units of Karnataka State Government Primary Schools Graduate Teachers’ Association (KSGPSGA) and Karnataka State Primary School Teachers’ Association (KSPSTA) staged a protest here on Tuesday demanding promotions and fulfilling of other pending demands.

Teachers from different parts of the district took out a rally from the office of the Deputy Director of Public Instructions and staged a demonstration outside the Deputy Commissioner’s office. Their main demand was to merge the Cadre and Recruitment (C&R) rules of existing primary school graduate teachers with the C&R rules of teachers appointed for classes 6 to 8.

They said the State government was exploiting primary school graduate teachers by recruiting ‘Graduate Primary Teachers’ (GPT) and neglecting the experience and seniority of the graduated teachers who are teaching classes 1 to 8 since 2005. The government’s move has denied promotion and other service benefits to around 80,000 of such graduated teachers. The State was urged to provide promotions to primary school teachers who have graduated and to consider them as ‘graduate teachers’ to teach class 6 to 8 in primary schools.